Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Grows Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $683,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,168,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $241.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.46.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

