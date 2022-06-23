Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $121.56

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$121.56 and last traded at C$122.16, with a volume of 728590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$125.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$165.00 to C$149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$147.31.

The company has a market cap of C$79.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$135.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$141.30.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.12 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.66 billion. Research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 14.5105977 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.21%.

About Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

