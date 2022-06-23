Barclays Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €64.30 Price Target

Barclays set a €64.30 ($67.68) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BNP. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($75.79) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($66.32) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($68.42) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($64.21) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($70.53) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of BNP stock opened at €49.04 ($51.62) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €50.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of €55.35. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($60.25) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($72.81).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

