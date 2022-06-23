Barclays Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €9.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.47) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TKA. Morgan Stanley set a €9.40 ($9.89) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($17.89) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.84) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.25 ($13.95) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($17.89) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at €6.46 ($6.80) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of €8.56. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($21.79) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($28.43).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.