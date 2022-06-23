Barclays Raises Ascential (LON:ASCL) Price Target to GBX 430

Ascential (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 254 ($3.11) to GBX 430 ($5.27) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ASCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.39) price objective on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 500 ($6.12) to GBX 450 ($5.51) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 453.33 ($5.55).

ASCL opened at GBX 266.20 ($3.26) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 304.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 340.31. Ascential has a 12-month low of GBX 250 ($3.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 456.80 ($5.60).

In other Ascential news, insider Mandy Gradden sold 6,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.10), for a total transaction of £20,823.60 ($25,506.61).

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

