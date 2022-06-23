Barclays Trims Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Target Price to GBX 2,100

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,750 ($33.68) to GBX 2,100 ($25.72) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HLMAF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Halma from GBX 3,240 ($39.69) to GBX 2,650 ($32.46) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Peel Hunt raised Halma from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,375.00.

HLMAF stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.34. 2,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797. Halma has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $43.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

