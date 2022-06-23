Bard Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,210 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 44,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 23.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 181,619 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $264,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.48.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.50. The company had a trading volume of 63,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,705,358. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.36 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $136.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.