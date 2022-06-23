BASIC Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (BASIC)

BASIC (BASIC) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One BASIC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $11.59 million and approximately $386,982.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BASIC Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,063,448,997 coins. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

