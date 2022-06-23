Beer Money Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week (BEER)

Beer Money (BEER) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a total market cap of $282,406.36 and approximately $36.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beer Money has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beer Money Profile

BEER is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 353,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 40,699,999 coins. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

