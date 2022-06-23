Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ilika (LON:IKA)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ilika (LON:IKA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.06) target price on the stock.
IKA opened at GBX 60 ($0.73) on Monday. Ilika has a fifty-two week low of GBX 54 ($0.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 215 ($2.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £94.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 80.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 118.48.
Ilika Company Profile (Get Rating)
