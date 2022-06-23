Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,711 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.22. 35,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,715,760. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $3,599,860.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,793,476.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,816 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. StockNews.com lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Best Buy to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.06.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

