BetterBetting 24 Hour Volume Reaches $333,228.00 (BETR)

BetterBetting (BETR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last week, BetterBetting has traded flat against the dollar. One BetterBetting coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BetterBetting has a total market capitalization of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BetterBetting Coin Profile

BetterBetting (BETR) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

