Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $69.00

Shares of Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 70.55 ($0.86), with a volume of 18430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 86.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 97.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (LON:BXP)

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company offers allergic disorder, analgesics and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, urogenital, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

