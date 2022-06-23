Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.21

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$12.21 and last traded at C$12.32, with a volume of 6100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.22.

Get Big Banc Split alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Big Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.