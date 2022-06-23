Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU – Get Rating) rose 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biotech Acquisition stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Biotech Acquisition were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

