Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $129,453.00

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $30.71 million and $129,453.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000793 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000380 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001560 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000249 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00009803 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

