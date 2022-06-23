Bitcoin SV Tops One Day Trading Volume of $87.17 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $62.79 or 0.00305434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and $87.17 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,556.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.81 or 0.00563389 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006613 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012295 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,084,883 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

