BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Stock Position Raised by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management owned 0.10% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.5% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 96,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 421,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. 24.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.26. 601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 23.74 and a current ratio of 23.74. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.63. The company has a market capitalization of $708.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.50.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 66.68%. The company had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

