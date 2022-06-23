Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Trimmed by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1,576.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.11. 10,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,246,030. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.39 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 71.93%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $8,045,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 669,650 shares valued at $37,169,012. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

