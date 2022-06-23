Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Director Acquires $138,900.00 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) Director Leonard W. Cotton bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.78 per share, for a total transaction of $138,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,189.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.62. 1,446,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.94. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.75 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 54.55%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,060,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,773,000 after purchasing an additional 327,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,113,000 after purchasing an additional 682,119 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,652,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,336,000 after purchasing an additional 222,216 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,342,000 after purchasing an additional 51,868 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,916,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,936,000 after buying an additional 69,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

