Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $88.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BCC. DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

NYSE BCC traded down $5.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.26. 9,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,763. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $85.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.66. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 62.72% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 76.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 540,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,578,000 after purchasing an additional 233,636 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 24.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,229,000 after purchasing an additional 201,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,180,000 after purchasing an additional 191,595 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 21.0% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 774,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,801,000 after purchasing an additional 134,529 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.