Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) PT Raised to SEK 390

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 385 to SEK 390 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boliden AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDNNY traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $70.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,883. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $61.51 and a 12-month high of $108.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.26 and a 200-day moving average of $86.14.

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

