boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Societe Generale lowered boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 72 ($0.88) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 140 ($1.71) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investec upgraded boohoo group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 65 ($0.80) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.83.

OTCMKTS:BHOOY opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. boohoo group has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $86.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.89.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

