BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $244.00 million-$246.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.74 million. BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.11-$1.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOX. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BOX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.37. 56,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,457. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.25 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.05. BOX has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $33.04.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BOX will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,462,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,480,250.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,476,680. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

