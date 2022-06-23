Brady (NYSE:BRC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.08-$3.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brady from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

BRC traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,984. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. Brady has a one year low of $41.69 and a one year high of $58.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.91 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brady will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 4,250 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $205,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,218,348.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,212.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the 1st quarter valued at about $549,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the 1st quarter valued at about $867,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

