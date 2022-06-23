Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Gap Up to $32.25

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.25, but opened at $33.53. Braze shares last traded at $33.03, with a volume of 516 shares trading hands.

BRZE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.79.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.24.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Braze news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 77,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,912,019.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 305,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,405,996.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072 and have sold 124,443 shares worth $4,608,848. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,150,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at about $776,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,674,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,086,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at about $663,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

