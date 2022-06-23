Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Receives $5.28 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.28.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BHG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 601.5% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.
Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 27.15% and a negative return on equity of 87.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bright Health Group will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.
Bright Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.
