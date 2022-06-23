Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Receives $5.28 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.28.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BHG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 601.5% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of BHG stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. Bright Health Group has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $17.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 27.15% and a negative return on equity of 87.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bright Health Group will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Bright Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.