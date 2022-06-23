Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Increased by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 416,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 104.1% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 224,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $76.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.