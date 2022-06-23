Brokerages Set Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Price Target at C$24.00

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.00.

ALS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$31.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of ALS stock opened at C$18.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$20.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$882.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of C$14.92 and a 12-month high of C$25.71.

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$28.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.00 million. Research analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.5594185 earnings per share for the current year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

