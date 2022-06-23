Brokerages Set MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) PT at $31.93

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.93.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a €31.00 ($32.63) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MorphoSys from €46.00 ($48.42) to €30.00 ($31.58) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MorphoSys from €40.00 ($42.11) to €37.00 ($38.95) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at $5.12 on Thursday. MorphoSys has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $20.47. The company has a market cap of $701.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 4th quarter worth about $1,371,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MorphoSys Company Profile (Get Rating)

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.