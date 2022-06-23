Brokerages Set Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Target Price at $167.20

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 147 ($1.80) to GBX 146 ($1.79) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 225 ($2.76) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.37. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 9.6%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 455,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 110,303 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 29,413 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

