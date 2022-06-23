BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Stock Price Up 9.6%

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) rose 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 21,345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 925,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

BTRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38. The company has a market cap of $841.56 million, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 0.52.

In other BTRS news, President Steven Pinado sold 13,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $62,335.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 508,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,631. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $27,095.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,007.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,956 shares of company stock valued at $95,636 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTRS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of BTRS by 25.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BTRS by 1,274.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 262,500 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in BTRS by 25.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BTRS during the third quarter valued at $1,021,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in BTRS by 29.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 19,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

