Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.00-$7.00 EPS.

BURL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $245.74.

Shares of BURL traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.26. 57,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,898. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $142.41 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.12 and a 200-day moving average of $213.94.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,019,000 after acquiring an additional 298,837 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,062,000 after acquiring an additional 189,158 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

