Burt W. Podbere Sells 11,438 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $9.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.90. 4,335,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,034,421. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.61 and its 200-day moving average is $187.11. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.