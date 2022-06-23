Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.16

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.16 and traded as low as $6.64. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 12,062 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.