Capital One Financial Corp Has $322,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital One Financial Corp cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,873 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,704,000 after purchasing an additional 697,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,775,000 after purchasing an additional 635,349 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.69.

UPS stock opened at $176.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $153.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

