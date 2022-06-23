Capital One Financial Corp Lowers Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Capital One Financial Corp cut its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,859 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000.

STIP opened at $101.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.58. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $107.15.

