Capital One Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Capital One Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in Analog Devices by 10.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Analog Devices by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

NASDAQ ADI opened at $147.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.69 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.60.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.12%.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,461 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.30.

Analog Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.