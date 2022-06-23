Capital One Financial Corp Sells 10,061 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Capital One Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,061 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up about 1.4% of Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Capital One Financial Corp owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPIP. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $27.83 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $32.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average is $29.97.

