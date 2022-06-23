CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Shares Sold by Exos Asset Management LLC

Exos Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,274 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRPB. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 66,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

PRPB stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

