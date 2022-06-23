Centre Asset Management LLC Buys 16,919 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,919 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up approximately 1.6% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 904.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

NYSE:ADM opened at $77.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.80 and its 200-day moving average is $80.51. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

