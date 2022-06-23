Centre Asset Management LLC Has $6.52 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 344,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 73,274 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up 2.1% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,159,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,652,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,176 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 421.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,390,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after buying an additional 1,932,243 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $28,544,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $565,217,000 after buying an additional 1,517,490 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,629 shares of company stock worth $1,862,017 over the last 90 days. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 246.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.