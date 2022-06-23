Centre Asset Management LLC Has $6.61 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Centre Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises approximately 2.1% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMB opened at $30.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average is $31.72.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMB. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.54.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

