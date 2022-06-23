C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $50.89

Shares of C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.89 and traded as low as $46.00. C&F Financial shares last traded at $46.50, with a volume of 2,346 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C&F Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.85.

C&F Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.21 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 13.21%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

In other news, Director James H. Hudson III sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $112,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,093.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in C&F Financial by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in C&F Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $651,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in C&F Financial by 24.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in C&F Financial by 10.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in C&F Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.