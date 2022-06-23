Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 50,000 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $849,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,454,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,659,889.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 60,000 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total value of $971,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 60,000 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $1,063,200.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 100,000 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $1,820,000.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 60,000 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,162,800.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 237,957 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $4,195,181.91.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 78,033 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $1,345,288.92.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 86,269 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $1,432,928.09.

On Friday, May 27th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 104,886 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $1,745,303.04.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 77,225 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $1,222,471.75.

On Monday, May 23rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 90,543 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,414,281.66.

Shares of PARR stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,573,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,430. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.91. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 23.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.55) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Par Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Par Pacific to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Par Pacific from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Par Pacific (Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

