Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $6.16 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,084,000 after buying an additional 1,168,628 shares during the last quarter. Hernani LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,742,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after buying an additional 944,931 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.60. 46,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,069,270. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.53 and its 200 day moving average is $219.45. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

