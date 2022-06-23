Charles Schwab Trust Co Purchases New Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 154,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.

NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 58,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,331. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

