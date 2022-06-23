Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 4,960 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Charles Schwab Trust Co reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 0.7% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 549.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 407.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,792. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average is $31.88.

