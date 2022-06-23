ChartEx (CHART) Trading 13.5% Higher Over Last Week

ChartEx (CHART) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $29,568.09 and $84.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004777 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00108848 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.85 or 0.00396101 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00075674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00013945 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

