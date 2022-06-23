Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) dropped 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $76.17 and last traded at $76.41. Approximately 100,117 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,007,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.79.

CHK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.98, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.18.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $2.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.89%.

In related news, COO Joshua J. Viets acquired 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.41 per share, with a total value of $206,804.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,115.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $662,023.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,217,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,839,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,986 shares of company stock valued at $19,823,966 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

About Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

